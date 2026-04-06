Factories' tally in Uttar Pradesh jumps 17% to cross 32,000 mark

Currently, around 1.65 million workers are employed in the 17,841 factories registered after April 2017. These include over 1.52 million men and 123,272 women employees.
In the past nine years, 10,895 factories were registered in western Uttar Pradesh, followed by 3,526 in central Uttar Pradesh, 3,205 in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and 215 in the Bundelkhand region.
“This indicates that the government has promoted industrial growth across all regions while addressing regional imbalances and creating employment opportunities at the local level,” he noted.
The participation of women in factories is steadily increasing, signaling broader socioeconomic transformation.
Meanwhile, 14,412 factories in the state employ up to 100 workers, 3,213 factories employ between 101 and 1,000 workers, and 118 large factories employ more than 1,000 workers each.