Home / Industry / News / Factories' tally in Uttar Pradesh jumps 17% to cross 32,000 mark

Factories' tally in Uttar Pradesh jumps 17% to cross 32,000 mark

Uttar Pradesh's factory count crosses 32,000, reflecting a sharp rise in manufacturing activity driven by policy push, infrastructure growth and investor-friendly reforms

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
premium
Uttar Pradesh is aiming to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and a $6 trillion economy by 2047 | (Photo:PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Indicating a growing manufacturing ecosystem, the number of registered factories in Uttar Pradesh has increased by over 17 percent, crossing the 32,000 mark.
 
Compared to approximately 27,273 registered factories in the financial year 2024-25, the tally rose by 17.4 percent — an increase of 4,746 — to reach 32,019 factories in 2025-26.
 
“The Uttar Pradesh government is focused on improving ease of doing business, creating an investor-friendly environment, and ensuring transparent procedures,” said state Labour and Employment Principal Secretary M K Shanmuga Sundaram.
 
He emphasised that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath envisions making the state the largest economy in India.
 
Uttar Pradesh is aiming to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and a $6 trillion economy by 2047— goals that can be achieved only by accelerating the manufacturing sector across various domains.
 
To boost industrialisation, the state government has institutionalised a single-window system, enabled online clearances, developed expansive land banks, strengthened law and order, and pushed major infrastructure development to enhance investor confidence — both domestic and international.
 
According to official data, only 14,178 factories were registered in Uttar Pradesh until April 2017. Over the next nine years (2017-26), this number surged by 17,841 — a remarkable increase of 125 percent — to reach 32,019 by March 2026.
 
Currently, around 1.65 million workers are employed in the 17,841 factories registered after April 2017. These include over 1.52 million men and 123,272 women employees.
 
In the past nine years, 10,895 factories were registered in western Uttar Pradesh, followed by 3,526 in central Uttar Pradesh, 3,205 in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and 215 in the Bundelkhand region.
 
“This indicates that the government has promoted industrial growth across all regions while addressing regional imbalances and creating employment opportunities at the local level,” he noted.
 
The participation of women in factories is steadily increasing, signaling broader socioeconomic transformation.
 
Meanwhile, 14,412 factories in the state employ up to 100 workers, 3,213 factories employ between 101 and 1,000 workers, and 118 large factories employ more than 1,000 workers each.
 
Alongside large industries, the government is also encouraging micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to ensure balanced and inclusive industrial development.
 
Mega infrastructure projects — such as expressways and airports, the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), and logistics hubs — are also providing fresh momentum to industrial growth.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NMDC hikes iron ore prices by up to 11.1% with effect from April 5

IEX sees highest-ever electricity traded volume of 141 BU in FY26

Foreign firms lease record 9.1 mn sq ft office space for GCCs in Q1: CBRE

West Asia war hits henna exports from Rajasthan's Sojat, cargo stuck

Premium

West Asia war: Pressure builds on developers to hike prices as costs rise

Topics :Yogi AdityanathIndustrial growthUttar Pradesh

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story