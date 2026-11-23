The government's fertiliser subsidy is likely to rise 46 per cent to around ₹2.5 trillion this fiscal as against the budgeted ₹1.71 trillion, due to rise in prices of raw materials and finished nutrients in global markets, according to industry body FAI.

At a press conference on Monday, the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) estimated that the total consumption of soil nutrients is estimated to fall to 65-67 million tonnes this fiscal from 70 million tonnes in the preceding year due to lower rainfall.

When asked about the total fertiliser subsidy for the current fiscal, FAI Chairman S Sankarasubramanian said it would be around ₹2.5 trillion.