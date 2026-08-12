Festive hiring to grow 15-20%, South and West regions to lead: Report

Temporary hiring across organised retail, e-commerce, quick commerce (qcom), logistics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer durables is expected to grow 15-20 per cent this festive season, according to TeamLease Services’ Festive Season Workforce Report 2026.

The report identifies warehouse pickers, packers and dark-store personnel as the largest hiring categories this festive season, followed by in-store promoters and specialists, retail associates, cashiers and store operations executives. Demand is also rising for newer operational roles such as inventory and fulfilment coordinators, warehouse automation operators and returns management executives.

Geographically, hiring momentum is expected to remain strongest in southern and western India, led by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, while employers are expected to add workers across all regions. City-tier dynamics are also reshaping festive workforce deployment. TeamLease estimates that tier-I metros will account for 40.5 per cent of the frontline workforce in 2026, up from 38.2 per cent in 2025. Tier-II cities are expected to account for 26.5 per cent, while tier-III markets will contribute 33 per cent.

To improve retention during peak demand, employers are increasingly deploying attendance bonuses, sale-event surge pay, referral incentives, productivity-linked rewards and digital learning programmes. On the supply side, TeamLease said there is no major quantitative shortage of talent for customer-facing, retail or warehouse roles this festive season. Festive e-commerce gross merchandise value crossed Rs 1.2 trillion last season, while qcom increased its share of festive spending to 12 per cent from 8 per cent a year earlier, reflecting consumers’ growing preference for instant fulfilment across electronics, beauty, fashion and gifting. As sale windows extend from Independence Day through Diwali and the year-end holiday season, employers are building workforces designed for sustained execution rather than short-term demand spikes. “The festive hiring season continues to evolve beyond volume hiring to precision hiring. Employers are focusing equally on speed, productivity, and customer experience, leading to increased demand for specialised operational roles,” said Balasubramanian A, senior vice-president, TeamLease Services.