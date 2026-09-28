Festive season hiring: Here are 5 job roles likely to see strongest demand

India’s festive season is expected to drive hiring across delivery, warehousing, production, transport and fulfilment roles, with employers preparing for higher demand from Diwali through Christmas and the year-end shopping rush, according to Indeed’s Festive Season Outlook 2026.

Delivery and last-mile executives, along with warehouse associates, pickers and packers, are expected to see the strongest hiring demand.

Production, assembly and packaging roles follow, while some employers expect strong demand or fast growth in drivers and transport roles.

The five job categories expected to see the strongest festive hiring demand are: Delivery and last-mile executives — 29%

Warehouse associates, pickers and packers — 29%

Production, assembly and packaging — 27%

Drivers and transport roles — 24%

Fulfilment and inventory operations — 23%

Where are the opportunities?

For jobseekers looking for seasonal jobs, logistics and warehousing, retail, FMCG and consumer durables, and ecommerce emerge as the sectors where opportunities are expected to be strongest. Each was identified by 47 per cent of workers surveyed, while manufacturing followed at 27 per cent.

The survey also suggests that festive work may attract people who are new to short-term employment. About 33 per cent of workers open to festive opportunities said they had no previous experience with festive, seasonal or other short-term work. What can workers expect? Among workers willing to take a short-term role, 67 per cent expect at least 6 per cent more pay than they would receive for the same work during a normal period. About 30 per cent of these are looking for an 11-20 per cent premium, while 28 per cent expect 6-10 per cent more pay. Workers also show willingness to take on additional hours when the terms are clear. About 74 per cent said they would work overtime if additional pay was provided, while 67 per cent would work weekends or public holidays. Another 61 per cent would consider night shifts if safe transport was provided.

However, higher pay alone may not determine whether workers accept a festive job. About 71 per cent prefer an offer that leaves open the possibility of longer-term employment. Only 13 per cent would choose to pay more than 15 per cent above normal if the role offered no possibility of staying on. What should workers check before accepting? Payment terms are among the biggest concerns for seasonal workers. Delayed, irregular or missed payments were identified as the biggest red flag by 32 per cent of respondents. Another 25 per cent were concerned about not receiving a written contract, offer letter or clear employment terms, while 23 per cent worried that actual working conditions could differ from what was advertised.