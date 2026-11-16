Fewer Indians travelling overseas in 2026 amid W Asia crisis, rising costs

With four months of data yet to come in, 2026 could well be the first year since the pandemic to see a contraction in outbound travel from India. According to Ministry of Tourism data, outbound departures from India have risen steadily since 2020. About 8.5 million people travelled from India to overseas destinations in 2021. This figure rose 152 per cent to 21.6 million in 2022 and further to nearly 28 million in 2023. Although growth moderated Y-o-Y, outbound departures still reached nearly 31 million in 2024 and rose further to 32.7 million in 2025.