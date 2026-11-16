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Fewer Indians travelling overseas in 2026 amid W Asia crisis, rising costs

India's outbound travel market falls 8 per cent; Southeast Asian destinations gain traction

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Beyond cost pressures, the decline in outbound travel comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indians to choose domestic destinations over overseas travel
Hemlata Samant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 7:48 PM IST
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India’s outbound travel market contracted nearly 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 19.8 million departures between January and August this year, compared with 21.5 million during the corresponding period last year, as geopolitical disruptions and rising travel costs weighed on international demand, according to tourism consultancy Videc. The Gulf remained the largest outbound corridor, with the United Arab Emirates leading with nearly 4.6 million Indian departures, despite an 18 per cent Y-o-Y decline in volumes due to the West Asia crisis.
 
Departures to the US, India’s fourth-largest outbound destination, fell 26 per cent to 1.2 million during January-August, the steepest decline among the top 10 markets. “Indian outbound travel continues to be resilient. There will certainly be a dent of 10-12 per cent in 2026, which is understandable considering the brunt of the disruption the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region continues to face, alongside inflationary pressures. We expect the recovery in the GCC to be swift once airline capacity and connectivity normalise,” said Virendra Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer of Videc Consultants.
 
With four months of data yet to come in, 2026 could well be the first year since the pandemic to see a contraction in outbound travel from India. According to Ministry of Tourism data, outbound departures from India have risen steadily since 2020. About 8.5 million people travelled from India to overseas destinations in 2021. This figure rose 152 per cent to 21.6 million in 2022 and further to nearly 28 million in 2023. Although growth moderated Y-o-Y, outbound departures still reached nearly 31 million in 2024 and rose further to 32.7 million in 2025.
 
Beyond cost pressures, the decline in outbound travel comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indians to choose domestic destinations over overseas travel. West Asia’s loss has been Southeast Asia’s gain. Videc data showed that Thailand retained its position as India’s third-largest outbound destination, with its share rising to 7.2 per cent despite flat volumes. In contrast, Vietnam and the Philippines were among the region’s fastest-growing destinations, with Indian arrivals increasing 33 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, during January-August.
 
“Meanwhile, newer destinations such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Central Asia, and Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines in the Far East, are doing particularly well. Some of these destinations will continue to hold on to these gains over the longer term, even as travel to the GCC normalises,” Jain said.
 
Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait also remained among India’s top 10 outbound markets, together accounting for around 9 per cent of departures. Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea each recorded 19 per cent growth, pointing to strong demand for East Asian destinations.
 
The slowdown in outbound travel came amid broader pressures on international aviation. Total international passenger traffic, covering both inbound and outbound journeys, declined 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y to 36.2 million during January-June.
 
Indian airlines were particularly affected by higher fuel costs, rupee depreciation, and operational challenges, compounded by Pakistan’s continued airspace restrictions, which forced them to take longer routes to Europe and North America, particularly from Delhi. Combined international passenger traffic of Indian carriers fell 18 per cent during the first half of 2026, while foreign airlines registered nearly 6 per cent growth.
 
The Air India group recorded a 26.5 per cent decline in international passengers, while IndiGo saw a 9 per cent fall. The pace of decline, however, moderated in recent months, with outbound departures falling by an average of 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y during June-August, compared with a sharper 19 per cent decline between March and May. A recovery, however, will depend on airfare affordability and the reliability of air connectivity, which, in turn, will be shaped by oil prices, currency movements, and geopolitical tensions.
 
“We had conservatively projected Indian outbound departures to reach 50 million by 2030, from 33 million in 2025. We still believe this is a reasonable target and well within sight, despite the ongoing geopolitical disruptions and inflationary pressures. The broader socioeconomic tailwinds, improving air connectivity, and the relatively small outbound travel base in India continue to support this outlook,” Jain said.
   

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

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