FinMin gives in-principle nod to scheme for solar polysilicon manufacturing

The Ministry of Finance has given in-principle approval to a proposal by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to launch a special scheme to support domestic polysilicon manufacturing. A highly purified form of silicon, polysilicon is the primary raw material for more than 95 per cent of solar panels globally. Following the approval, MNRE plans to seek the Cabinet’s nod to launch the scheme soon.

“We have been working on a support scheme for polysilicon. The finance ministry has, in principle, given a go-ahead on that. We will now have to move the proposal to the Cabinet. That will hopefully happen in a month. It is already under deliberation,” J V N Subramanyam, joint secretary at MNRE, told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

Polysilicon is the only segment of the domestic solar value chain that is not currently covered by a support mechanism. The government has already introduced measures to support domestic manufacturing across the rest of the value chain, including ingots and wafers, solar cells and modules, through initiatives such as the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and the approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM).

Subramanyam said the new scheme could differ from existing interventions such as PLI and ALMM but did not share details, as the proposal is still being considered for Cabinet approval.