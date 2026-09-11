India’s fintech sector is increasing investment in artificial intelligence (AI), even as 84 per cent of respondents have yet to see measurable, AI-driven results in their financial statements, according to a PwC India survey released on Thursday.

The survey found that fintech leaders continue to invest in AI based on its strategic importance rather than proven financial returns.

AI investment driven by strategic bets

The survey, conducted among fintech founders, industry leaders and ecosystem participants, found that 48 per cent identified proprietary intelligence as their top strategic bet for the future.

Customer experience enhancement was the leading expected driver of AI agent adoption over the next three to five years, cited by 30 per cent of respondents, followed by cost reduction and productivity gains at 22 per cent.

Rajan Pental, Leader, Financial Services, PwC India, said: “Fintech leaders clearly want to believe in an enabling capital environment and rapid AI adoption, but very few are confident enough in that outcome to bet their business on it. Instead, they are preparing for consolidation, tighter capital and tougher governance. That is our survey's clearest signal about how the industry is actually thinking about the next four years." Fintechs brace for consolidation While 74 per cent of respondents expect an “enabling” capital and regulatory climate by 2030, 71 per cent said they are actively building for “Disciplined Consolidation”, a scenario involving tighter capital and stronger governance requirements.

Vivek Belgavi, Partner and Leader, Financial Services Advisory, PwC India, said: “India's fintech story over the last decade was built on formalisation, digital onboarding, distribution at scale and growth capital. The next decade will run on a different playbook: programmable digital infrastructure, proprietary intelligence, orchestration over distribution, and trust built by design. The winners will not simply be those who scale fastest, but those who build the most resilient and differentiated institutions.” Trust, fraud top AI hurdles Customer trust and adoption were cited by 41 per cent of respondents as the biggest barrier to scaling agentic payments, followed by fraud, security and risk management at 33 per cent.

Together, the two factors accounted for 74 per cent of responses. Regulatory uncertainty was cited by 11 per cent of respondents. AI data access comes with risk concerns According to the survey, 93 per cent of respondents said customers would allow an AI agent to access their financial data for better recommendations. However, only 7 per cent said customers would continue using an AI agent if it slightly increased fraud risk, even if it saved time. The survey also found no clear consensus on who should bear responsibility if an AI agent makes an incorrect financial transaction. No single answer received support from even a third of respondents.