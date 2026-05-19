First underground commercial coal mine begins production in Madhya Pradesh

Coal production has commenced from the Urtan and Dhirauli coal mines in Madhya Pradesh, with the Ministry of Coal describing the start of operations at Urtan as a landmark achievement because it is the first underground coal mine to begin production under the commercial coal auction regime.

The Urtan coal mine, located in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district and allocated to JMS Mining Private Limited, started coal production on May 15, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday.

In another development, coal production also commenced at the Dhirauli coal mine in the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. The mine, allocated to Mahan Energen Limited, started production on May 17.