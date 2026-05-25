Five listed Indian Reits distribute over ₹2,566 crore in Q4 FY26

The five publicly listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) in India collectively distributed over ₹2,566 crore to more than 4.25 lakh unitholders during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q4 FY26). For FY26, the cumulative distribution by these Reits exceeded ₹8,900 crore. The five listed Reits are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), Mindspace Business Parks Reit and Nexus Select Trust. In FY25, four Reits distributed ₹6,070 crore to 2.64 lakh unitholders. Blackstone and Sattva-backed KRT topped the chart for quarterly distributions at ₹716.6 crore. KRT is also the largest listed Indian Reit by market capitalisation. It was listed in August 2025, taking the total count to five.

Embassy and Brookfield followed KRT with distributions of ₹616 crore and ₹456.4 crore, respectively. Embassy’s distributions grew 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while Brookfield’s jumped 43.02 per cent Y-o-Y. Mindspace’s distributions stood at ₹430.5 crore, up 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while Nexus, the only listed retail Indian Reit, reported distributions of ₹346.3 crore, up 14.29 per cent Y-o-Y. As of Q4 FY26, the total gross asset value (GAV) of the Indian Reit market stood at over ₹2.72 trillion. The combined market capitalisation of the Reit sector stood at over ₹1.7 trillion as of May 22, 2026. Together, these five Reits manage a portfolio spanning over 187 million square feet (msf) of Grade A office and retail real estate across India. Since inception, they have cumulatively distributed over ₹31,700 crore to unitholders, underlining their growing significance within India’s capital markets ecosystem.

Alok Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, and chairperson of the Indian Reits Association, said, “This has been another landmark year for the Indian Reit industry, marked by strong growth in distributions, expansion of high-quality real estate portfolios, and increasing investor participation. The sector has seen further growth, with the addition of one more Reit taking the number of listed Reits to five in FY26, reflecting growing confidence in the platform.” Overall, in FY26, the five Reits cumulatively distributed over ₹8,906.6 crore. Aggarwal said this underscores the resilience of the underlying assets, strong operating performance and the sector’s ability to deliver stable and predictable cash flows to unitholders.

In FY26, Embassy distributed ₹2,396 crore (up 10 per cent Y-o-Y), KRT distributed ₹2,101.9 crore, Brookfield distributed ₹1,516.5 crore (up 42.71 per cent Y-o-Y), Mindspace distributed ₹1,516.4 crore (up 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y), and Nexus distributed ₹1,375.8 crore (up 8.75 per cent Y-o-Y). According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Reits are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income. Reit distributions are returns that can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from the special purpose vehicles, other income, or a combination of the above-mentioned aspects.