Flipkart, Amazon bet on delivery speed as India's festive sales kick off

Flipkart and Amazon open their flagship festive sales at midnight on Wednesday, with speed of delivery as the main highlight. Shoppers increasingly expect not only groceries and personal care items but also smartphones, electronics and appliances to arrive within minutes.

Festive online sales are projected to grow as much as 29 per cent this year, to as much as ₹1.55 trillion ($17.6 billion), from ₹1.20 trillion in 2025, according to Datum Intelligence. Quick commerce, which promises delivery within minutes, is expected to account for about 16 per cent of festive sales, up from 12 per cent last year.

Both companies are leaning on rapidly expanding delivery networks, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now, to capture that demand.

Flipkart kicked off the 13th edition of The Big Billion Days (TBBD) at its Bengaluru campus on Wednesday evening. TBBD 2026 will bring together one of India's largest festive selections, record seller participation and AI-powered shopping experiences. It also draws on Flipkart's most extensive supply-chain network to date. The network spans Ekart and ultra-fast delivery service Flipkart Minutes across over 8,200 fulfilment and delivery facilities nationwide. Flipkart's marketplace connects over 1.4 million sellers with customers across all serviceable PIN codes in India, extending national market access to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), artisans and entrepreneurs. “The high that was last year, that is the base this year,” Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer at Flipkart, told Business Standard.

Flipkart has added 14 million cubic feet of warehousing space, increasing storage capacity by 50 per cent. Its logistics arm Ekart's network spans over 7,000 facilities, with over 900 festive delivery hubs being added. Technology and automation have increased peak processing capacity by 30 per cent. The same shared infrastructure also supports different speeds of commerce. It has enabled Flipkart Minutes to scale to nearly 1,200 micro-fulfilment centres across over 150 cities in two years. “We are bringing in almost 100 [micro-fulfilment centres] stores every month,” said Kumar. Amazon said its flagship festive sale event, Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2026, will open for all customers at midnight on Wednesday. It promises the lowest prices of the year on lakhs of products, extra savings for Prime members and the company's fastest-ever festive deliveries. Customers can shop across smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, home, kitchen and everyday essentials from leading brands and lakhs of sellers. Deals are made more affordable through bank offers, no-cost equated monthly instalments (EMIs), Amazon Pay Later and exchange offers. In a surprise delight on October 8, select customers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad can get the iPhone 16 at its lowest price of the year delivered in minutes on Amazon Now.

“This is the biggest, fastest and most rewarding Amazon Great Indian Festival we have ever brought for customers,” said Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president at Amazon India. “We are delivering (products) faster than ever, in minutes, in a few hours, within the same day and the next day, to customers in every corner of the country,” he said. Amazon said customers can get up to 50 per cent off on groceries and everyday essentials on Amazon Now, which has expanded to more than 120 cities across India, doubling its reach in just two weeks. Customers in cities such as Amritsar, Abohar, Jalandhar, Ambala, Mangaluru, Manipal, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Changanassery, Bhubaneswar and Karwar now get ultra-fast deliveries within minutes through Amazon Now.