Dashboards, drum jams and delivery convoys kick off India's shopping season

Just after midnight on October 8, dashboards inside Flipkart’s Bengaluru headquarters began to climb.

In spaces stocked with snacks, coffee and energy drinks, teams of employees watched sales, checked deals and fixed issues as traffic peaked in the opening minutes of the 13th edition of The Big Billion Days (TBBD).

On the same campus, a Mini Delivery Hub stood ready to hand employees their own festive orders.

Earlier, Hemant Badri, Flipkart’s senior vice-president and head of supply chain, led a convoy of the company’s delivery partners, known as Wishmasters, at a flag-off ceremony. They will carry millions of festive deliveries to customers across India.

Across the city, Amazon India was running a similar drill at its new campus. The midnight launches show how India’s peak retail period has evolved into a high-stakes digital battleground. Online festive sales are projected to grow as much as 29 per cent this year, reaching up to Rs 1.55 trillion ($17.6 billion) from Rs 1.20 trillion in 2025, according to Datum Intelligence. Quick commerce, which promises delivery within minutes, is expected to account for about 16 per cent of festive sales, up from 12 per cent last year. “Thirteen years ago, digital commerce in India was a novelty,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart Group. “Today, it is infrastructure.”

Flipkart said its supply chain is now its most extensive to date. This year, for the first time, it reaches communities in Leh and Kargil, Krishnamurthy said. At the headquarters of Walmart-owned Flipkart on Outer Ring Road, employees gathered to kick off the sale. Early access went live at midnight on October 8, while the sale opens to all shoppers on October 9. Actor Aneet Padda joined the celebration. “The scale keeps growing because the aspiration keeps growing,” Krishnamurthy said. Flipkart now has 500 million registered customers and 1.4 million sellers, he said. More sellers are coming from craft clusters in smaller cities, while first-time shoppers in Tier-III and Tier-IV towns are buying premium products that were not available to them before, he added.

Over 60 per cent of TBBD customers come from Tier-II and Tier-III markets. Flipkart’s campaign reflects this through regional languages and locally relevant activations. “There is real democratisation, both on the customer side and seller side, and it has been transformational,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart’s chief corporate affairs officer. Inside the campus, Flipkart employees gathered in spaces where teams work round the clock on business continuity, performance monitoring and customer support. Flipkart provides 24/7 medical support, food and meditation zones, and will host music and entertainment programmes throughout TBBD. Beyond the campus, thousands of frontline workers staff Flipkart’s fulfilment centres, sortation facilities and last-mile hubs.

Daily huddles and recognition programmes are held across these locations. Flipkart’s supply chain, spanning logistics arm Ekart and quick-delivery service Flipkart Minutes, now operates across more than 8,200 fulfilment and delivery facilities. Nearly 75,000 people are joining Flipkart’s workforce this festive season. “About 30 per cent of the people from the 2.5 lakh jobs that we have created this season are actually first time ever into formal jobs,” Kumar said. During TBBD, Flipkart Fashion will offer more than 25 million products from over 1,100 brands, ranging from national and international labels to homegrown direct-to-consumer businesses. In mobiles, Flipkart is adding six new brands and offering deals on the Apple iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Gen Z is expected to contribute about 40 per cent of festive traffic for Flipkart. The company expects around 200,000 active creators during the sale, as short-form video and live commerce increasingly shape product discovery. Across Bengaluru, Amazon India was running its own countdown. Early access for the Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2026 began on October 7 for Prime members, and the sale opened to all customers on October 8. The festival is also a significant moment for the more than 2 million sellers on Amazon India, around half of whom are based in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Ahead of the season, Amazon added 20 fulfilment centres, six sortation centres and more than 150 delivery stations across 118 cities.

The company said this increased overall capacity by 50 per cent. Amazon has also hired 160,000 seasonal associates to support the festive period. For the first time, Amazon brought employees together for an AGIF kick-off celebration at its new Bengaluru campus, the company’s second-largest office in Asia. At the October 5 celebration, which featured leadership addresses and live music, Amazon India unveiled its first employee-only shopping offers. These include offers and additional discounts of up to 20 per cent across 50 brands. Employees also gathered for a countdown and a live drum jam to mark the start of the sale. Amazon also brought its Community Banana Stands, a Seattle tradition since 2015, to six Indian offices, with festive décor and trivia.

“We are creating moments for employees to pause, connect and celebrate what they have built together,” said Deepti Varma, vice-president of people experience and technology for Amazon Stores in India, Japan and emerging markets. Other platforms opened their sales during the same week. Fashion retailer Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival (BFF) goes live on October 8. Early access began on October 7 for Myntra Insiders and VIP Ticket Holders. BFF is expected to see heightened demand from metros as well as non-metros, with faster delivery through M-Now and M-Express. “At Myntra, we are leveraging our AI tools and expanded delivery network to make fashion accessible, personalised, and seamless for over 80 million shoppers across the country,” said Sharon Pais, head of Myntra.