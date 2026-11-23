E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday said it has doubled its last-mile electric vehicle fleet to 42,000 this festive season from over 20,000 in 2025, as part of its commitment to make the fleet fully electric by 2030 under the Climate Group's EV100 initiative.

Electric two-wheelers serving Flipkart Minutes account for about 77 per cent of the fleet and another 20 per cent operate across the rest of its delivery network, the company said in a statement.

The fleet grew the most in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Gurugram, it added.

A Flipkart survey of over 9,400 delivery partners, called Wishmasters, covering users of both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, found that the intent to switch to an EV is nearly four times higher among respondents who have tried one, according to the company.