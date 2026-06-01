FMCG companies push volume cart; price hikes to be limited amid challenges

An FMCG company executive said that while price hikes are inevitable in such a scenario, lower rainfall could also hurt demand. However, the company plans to take only a 1-2 per cent price hike across its product basket as volume growth remains the priority. “Freight costs, packaging costs, and a weakening rupee are all playing spoilsport, but driving volumes remains our single-minded focus. We will raise prices selectively and keep increases as low as possible,” the executive said.

Mayank Shah, vice-president at Parle Products, said urban demand has remained strong due to I-T reductions, which continue to be one of the primary reasons for higher consumption. He added that the rabi crop has also been good. “Kharif crop and the distribution of rainfall need to be watched closely. There could be some price hikes because of crude oil, while packaging costs remain volatile. We have to wait for packaging costs to stabilise before passing on the increase to consumers, as we cannot allow it to hurt demand,” Shah said. He added that discretionary products could see a greater impact than essentials and food products.