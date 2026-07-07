FMCG distributors seek review of Amazon, Flipkart entry into quick commerce

The recent push by ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart into quick commerce has triggered fresh concerns among traditional distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The distributors' body has written to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry seeking a review of whether foreign-funded ecommerce companies can legally operate inventory-led quick commerce models under the existing foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.

In its letter, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) sought clarification on the amendment or approval permitting foreign-funded marketplace ecommerce entities such as Amazon and Flipkart to operate quick commerce through warehouses or dark stores.

"As per the consolidated FDI policy, particularly Para 5.2.15.2, read with DPIIT Press Note 2 (2018 Series), 100 per cent FDI is permitted only under the marketplace model of ecommerce, while FDI is expressly prohibited in the inventory-based model of ecommerce," the letter said.

AICPDF further said that the current quick commerce model functions through a network of warehouses or dark stores located within a radius of approximately three to five kilometres from consumers. "In practice, these dark stores appear to be centrally managed, with inventory planning, stocking, pricing, promotional schemes, discounts, logistics and customer experience being directed and controlled through the platform," the letter said. A copy of the letter is with Business Standard.

Emails sent to both Flipkart and Amazon remained unanswered till the time of going to press.