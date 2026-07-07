FMCG distributors seek review of Amazon, Flipkart entry into quick commerce

The executive also said that for the non-food category, the player still uses its warehouses, but the products are owned by the respective sellers.
"The Government of India permitted 100 per cent foreign direct investment in food retail, subject to the condition that the food products must be manufactured or produced in India. This exception allows global retailers and food companies to establish wholly owned food retail operations in India, provided they source products that are domestically manufactured or produced. At times, the finer nuance is lost," said K Narasimhan, Advocate, Madras High Court.
Meanwhile, the AICPDF's letter also urged the government to constitute a high-level committee comprising the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Ministry of Finance, the Competition Commission of India, the Central Consumer Protection Authority, trade associations, distributors and consumer representatives to comprehensively study the long-term impact of quick commerce on competition, employment, investment, consumer welfare and India's retail ecosystem.