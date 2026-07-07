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FMCG distributors seek review of Amazon, Flipkart entry into quick commerce

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation has sought a review of whether Amazon and Flipkart can legally operate inventory-led quick commerce models under the existing FDI policy

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Sharleen DsouzaUdisha Srivastav Mumbai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 7:49 PM IST
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The recent push by ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart into quick commerce has triggered fresh concerns among traditional distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The distributors' body has written to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry seeking a review of whether foreign-funded ecommerce companies can legally operate inventory-led quick commerce models under the existing foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.
 
In its letter, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) sought clarification on the amendment or approval permitting foreign-funded marketplace ecommerce entities such as Amazon and Flipkart to operate quick commerce through warehouses or dark stores.
 
"As per the consolidated FDI policy, particularly Para 5.2.15.2, read with DPIIT Press Note 2 (2018 Series), 100 per cent FDI is permitted only under the marketplace model of ecommerce, while FDI is expressly prohibited in the inventory-based model of ecommerce," the letter said.
 
AICPDF further said that the current quick commerce model functions through a network of warehouses or dark stores located within a radius of approximately three to five kilometres from consumers. "In practice, these dark stores appear to be centrally managed, with inventory planning, stocking, pricing, promotional schemes, discounts, logistics and customer experience being directed and controlled through the platform," the letter said. A copy of the letter is with Business Standard.
 
Emails sent to both Flipkart and Amazon remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
 
However, a senior executive at one of the large ecommerce players highlighted the policy measures taken by the government in 2022. In that year, the government said that 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) under the automatic route had been permitted for the food processing sector. It also allowed 100 per cent FDI, under the government approval route, for retail trading, including through ecommerce, of food products manufactured and produced in India.
 
The executive also said that for the non-food category, the player still uses its warehouses, but the products are owned by the respective sellers.
 
"The Government of India permitted 100 per cent foreign direct investment in food retail, subject to the condition that the food products must be manufactured or produced in India. This exception allows global retailers and food companies to establish wholly owned food retail operations in India, provided they source products that are domestically manufactured or produced. At times, the finer nuance is lost," said K Narasimhan, Advocate, Madras High Court.
 
Meanwhile, the AICPDF's letter also urged the government to constitute a high-level committee comprising the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Ministry of Finance, the Competition Commission of India, the Central Consumer Protection Authority, trade associations, distributors and consumer representatives to comprehensively study the long-term impact of quick commerce on competition, employment, investment, consumer welfare and India's retail ecosystem.
 
"Take such policy and regulatory measures as may be necessary to preserve a fair, transparent and level playing field while protecting the livelihoods of approximately 1.4 crore retailers, 4.5 lakh distributors and the several crore citizens directly and indirectly dependent upon India's retail trade," the letter added.
 
The distributors' body said there is concern within the retail and distributor fraternity and stated that a substantial number of retailers have discontinued operations in recent years due to increasing pressure from digital commerce platforms.
 
"If foreign-funded marketplace companies are permitted to enter quick commerce using inventory-controlled models, the impact on employment, entrepreneurship and small businesses could be devastating," the letter said.
   

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Topics :AmazonFlipkartFDI policy

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

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