FMCG firms may face volume pressure in H2 as inflation drives price hikes

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies could see some impact on their volumes in the second half of FY27 as inflation pushes companies to raise prices, according to brokerages.

Companies have been passing on the increase in raw material costs to consumers in the form of calibrated price hikes with a lag, but brokerages expect margins to come under pressure.

However, despite price hikes, demand continued to stay the course in the July-September quarter.

Systematix Research said in its report on Hindustan Unilever that while better volume momentum despite meaningful pricing is a positive, the two-year volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) remains moderate. It added, “The volume growth base turns higher for 2H27, and sharp reduction in brand investments invites questions on volume support despite management assertions on maintaining A&P (advertising and promotion) spend effectiveness. HUL’s performance is becoming increasingly polarised, with portfolio growth getting skewed as premium beauty, laundry/dishwash liquids, high-science nutrition and soaps/bodywash do the heavy lifting.”

It added that input-cost inflation could remain stubborn in the near term, pushing for further pricing, and the combined impact on demand and margins needs to be watched. Nomura said in its note on Britannia Industries that the company was seeing input inflation across its raw material basket, which includes milk, laminate, palm and wheat, which it believes is likely to persist. “It took a price hike of 3.5 per cent in 2QFY27 which partially passed on higher costs. It will take further hikes in upcoming quarters to fully pass on the cost hike in the form of shrinkflation which usually takes 1.5-2 months to implement. Thus, this can keep pressuring near-term margins and also volumes due to grammage cuts,” Nomura said in its note on the company.

In its post-results release, Nestlé India said that rising inflation, particularly food inflation, is a reality. “We remain focused on navigating these external challenges through continuous innovation and renovation, sustained investments behind our brands, and an intensified focus on productivity and operational efficiencies to mitigate commodity cost pressures,” it added. JM Financial said in its report on the company that sales growth is expected to be optically lower for the maker of Maggi noodles in the second half of FY27 (versus H1FY27), which is more due to the base effect and not led by any deterioration in the company’s fundamental strengths. While the commodity outlook remains volatile, Nestlé’s portfolio and pricing power make it the best placed to navigate the challenge, it added.