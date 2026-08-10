Vinayak Bhosale, chief operating officer, Rustomjee group, said the company saw no need to recalibrate prices purely because of movements in input costs. Residential pricing, he said, is driven by a broader set of factors, including land costs, location, product positioning and market demand.
Others echoed a similar view. National Real Estate Development Council Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani said developers could not pass on every increase in construction costs to homebuyers, particularly when affordability remained a key consideration. Lodha Developers MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha said if the Russia-Ukraine conflict was any guide, such volatility tended to ease over the medium term.