Across companies, higher costs of fuel, freight and packaging linked to the conflict emerged as a recurring theme in the first quarter. However, with the monsoon expected to slow construction activities, the full impact is likely to become more pronounced in the second quarter.

A sector analyst said the full impact was likely to be visible in the second quarter, as companies were still carrying low-cost inventories in Q1 and diesel prices began rising only from May. Despite the cost escalation caused by the conflict, the industry has so far been able to largely offset the impact through price hikes. UltraTech Cement said it absorbed the sharpest imported fuel-cost shock in recent memory while keeping per-tonne earnings largely flat through cost discipline and operating leverage.