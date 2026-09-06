Food business crackdown sets off alarm bells, but is it start of a new era?

Reacting to the spree of notices, boardrooms to cloud kitchens are coming to terms with the new reality. There’s no other option, as an industry source pointed out. Between the FSSAI, which sets safety standards at the national level, and the state FDAs (Food and Drug Administration), which implement and monitor the rules at the ground level in states, multiple marquee brands have been made to run around recently to get their house in order and licence suspension revoked.
In August, an Instagram post of FSSAI put a number to its crackdown. It said over 150 notices had been sent to companies over misleading advertisements, false claims and non-compliance with labeling regulations. It listed out some of the companies which had been sent notices over some of these violations — PepsiCo India, Coca-Cola India, Mondelez India, Pernod Ricard, Nestle India, Danone India, Ferrrero India, Diageo, Red Bull India, Abbott India, among others. Besides FMCG companies, hotels such as Hilton, Marriott and Radisson as well as food outlets including KFC, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Costa Coffee, McDonalds have reportedly seen some action or the other over a combination of issues such as hygiene and labeling.