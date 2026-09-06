Food business crackdown sets off alarm bells, but is it start of a new era?

Sustained crackdown on companies dealing with food products has been rare in India. That is, if you don’t count 2026. Sometime in June this year, action by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) gained prominence for the frequency of its notices to alleged offenders, though at that point officials at the regulator’s office dismissed it as a multiplier effect of the social media. In the subsequent months, it became clear that the food regulator at the Centre and those across states, especially in Maharashtra, were sending out a message, that they were on a mission to take the food ecosystem head on. That includes the Indian food processing sector, which is estimated to account for around 32 per cent of the total food market in the country.