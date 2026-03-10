Food delivery ecosystem likely to feel heat as LPG supply dries up

India’s food delivery aggregators are likely to feel the heat as restaurant partners grapple with a looming shortage of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

People aware of developments at online food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato said business operations continued as usual as of Tuesday afternoon. However, they cautioned that the overall situation remains fluid and any potential impact will depend on how the broader supply situation evolves. According to them, no direct disruption to business has been observed so far.

That said, an executive at Swiggy noted that some restaurant partners have flagged concerns over limited LPG availability, with existing stocks likely to sustain operations for only about two to three days if fresh supplies are not arranged.

Restaurant partners, on the other hand, said they are struggling to run their businesses. Zorawar Kalra, vice-president of the restaurant body, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said that limited fuel supplies may soon force restaurants to scale back kitchen operations and remove items from menus, essentially limiting the availability of food items on food delivery platforms. “In the entire ecosystem, there is an over 70 per cent dependence on LPG, and if the situation continues, the menus of the restaurants will become smaller while several restaurants and cloud kitchens will shut operations,” Kalra, who is also the founder and managing director of Massive Restaurants, said.