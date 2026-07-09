For India's travel industry, it's singing in rain season as bookings rise

With the peak summer travel season winding down, Indian hospitality and travel companies are rolling out monsoon tourism campaigns to keep bookings ticking.

Online travel technology platform EaseMyTrip will run its Monsoon Travel Sale from July 7 to 10, encouraging people to travel during the monsoon season with discounts of up to ₹15,000 on flights and hotels, and holiday packages starting at ₹11,599.

The online travel aggregator said the sale has been timed to coincide with the peak monsoon travel period and aims to drive bookings across domestic and international destinations, catering to growing demand for leisure holidays, family vacations, and short seasonal getaways.

Brussels-headquartered Radisson Hotel Group also observed that the monsoon is emerging as a preferred travel season rather than an off-peak period. “Across our portfolio, we have seen strong momentum during the May-June period, with occupancies outperforming last year and July bookings currently pacing nearly 10 per cent ahead year-on-year,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director (MD) and chief operating officer (South Asia), Radisson Hotel Group.

“We are seeing travellers become more intentional about how they plan their holidays, looking for the right mix of value, convenience, and memorable experiences,” said Manmeet Ahluwalia, chief marketing officer, EaseMyTrip.

Guests are increasingly seeking holistic stay experiences, from wellness facilities and indoor recreational offerings to regional cuisine and seasonal comfort food, he added. “We are seeing a structural shift where domestic leisure travel is no longer confined to just two peak seasons. The monsoon, for instance, has emerged as a powerful travel driver in its own right,” said Shwetank Singh, MD and chief executive officer, Chalet Hotels.

He added that the monsoon, combined with continued momentum in business travel and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), is reinforcing confidence in the sector’s long-term, sustainable growth.