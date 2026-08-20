FPIs pile into financials, extend IT buying in first half of August

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) stepped up their buying in Indian equities in the first half of August, with financial services emerging as the biggest beneficiary of the inflows. The sector attracted a net ₹6,535 crore between August 1 and 15, reversing the ₹2,669 crore outflow in the second half of July.

Automobile and auto components followed with ₹4,405 crore, while consumer services and healthcare also saw strong buying. Information technology (IT) stocks, which had emerged as a preferred bet in the second half of July with ₹3,298 crore of inflows, continued to attract overseas investors, receiving another ₹2,530 crore in the first half of August.

FPIs remained largely net sellers of Indian IT stocks through the first half of 2026, as concerns over artificial intelligence (AI)-led disruption, slowing technology spending, and weak revenue visibility weighed on the sector. The selling pushed IT stocks into a steep correction, with the Nifty IT index falling nearly 30 per cent in the first half of 2026. The trend, however, reversed sharply in July as the global AI trade unwound. Growing concerns over stretched valuations of AI and semiconductor stocks prompted investors to reassess the relative appeal of Indian IT services firms, which had significantly underperformed. The Nifty IT index jumped 16.7 per cent in July, supported by the FPI buying.