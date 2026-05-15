Freight rates to rise by 3-3.5%; truck operators warn margin wipeout

“In view of the current increase in diesel prices, we believe that a fair and reasonable freight revision would be in the range of approximately 3-3.5 per cent, depending on route, vehicle type, and operational profile,” said Ashok Goyal, national president of the All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA).

For an industry already operating on wafer-thin margins, the latest fuel hike threatens to intensify financial stress. “We will fully pass it on to customers. The increase will be upwards of 3 per cent, depending on the state. This comes at a time when we are already operating at a loss, and the government’s decision will raise costs per truck by another ₹10,000 a month, effectively wiping out our margins,” said K Arul, secretary of the Namakkal Taluk Lorry Owners Association, based in one of South India’s largest logistics hubs -- in Tamil Nadu. “In some states, such as Kerala, ‘unofficial’ fuel caps are also in place, adding further pressure.” he added.