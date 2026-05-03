Delhi to Bhubaneswar: Soaring LPG costs burn deeper into restaurant margins

From roadside dhabas in Delhi to family-run restaurants in Bhubaneswar and busy kitchens in Che­n­nai, the Indian food and ho­spitality sector continues to grapple with soaring commercial liquefied petroleum gas prices that are forcing eateries to rethink everything from menu prices to cooking methods.

The latest and sharpest incre­a­se in the day — a ₹993 jump in the price of a commercial cylinder on May 1 — has only deepened concerns across the hospitality sector. It follows earlier hikes of ₹114.50 on March 1 and ₹195.50 on April 1, pushing commercial cylinder pri­c­es beyond ₹3,000 across the co­u­n­try. For many restaurateurs, the ti­ming could hardly be worse: Demand remains uneven, input costs are rising and food delivery platforms continue to eat into margins through commissions and aggressive discounting. “The added burden of fuel cost will have a negative impact on the profitability,” said Sagar Daryani, president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).