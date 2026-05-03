Delhi to Bhubaneswar: Soaring LPG costs burn deeper into restaurant margins

Larger restaurant chains, too, are feeling the impact. Zorawar Kalra, vice-president of the NRAI and founder of Massive Restaurants, which operates brands, including Farzi Cafe and Pa Pa Ya, said the industry’s margins had already been stretched thin. “I don’t support price hikes, but now, when we are doing our math there is a significant increase in our input costs. If 5 per cent of the total revenue was spent on LPG (pre-war), it is now expected to double,” he said. “The overall food cost in restaurants is expected to rise by 4-6 per cent.”
But some legacy brands are trying to hold the line for now. “We have a brand name and cannot increase prices immediately. We have decided to bear this expense for now. But if this continues, we will eventually have to follow the drill,” said Vinod Chadha, owner and managing director of Moti Mahal.