From royal courts to waiting queues, Mysore silk enjoys a luxury revival

Behind the sheen of silk lies a far more fragile ecosystem. For decades, many weaving communities operated on thin margins, struggling with low returns and limited access to modern tools. That equation, retailers say, is beginning to shift.
“Today, weavers are more open to investing in infrastructure,” Ashok said. “Earlier, there was hesitation. Now, with stronger demand, they see the value in evolving.”
Sustainability, in this context, is not merely about raw materials. It is about sustaining people, skills, and livelihoods. “When demand is stable and informed, it naturally supports sericulture and weaving communities,” said Rohith C Ramesh, managing partner for customer and product development at Vijayalakshmi Silks. “We see ourselves as enablers of that cycle.”