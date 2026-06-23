From royal courts to waiting queues, Mysore silk enjoys a luxury revival

On a humid evening in Bengaluru, the stage at Sabha shimmered not just with lights, but with silk. The soft strains of the tanpura and violin drifted through the hall as visitors moved slowly from one sari to another, pausing, peering, and almost instinctively reaching out to feel the weave between their fingers.

At 105, Vijayalakshmi Silks chose to celebrate its legacy not with speeches or discounts, but with an extravagant exhibition of 105 saris — each one unfolding like a memory preserved in thread.

The collection stitched together geographies and generations. There were rich Kanjeevarams, intricate Banarasis, and the unmistakable sheen of Mysore silk. Priced between Rs 13,000 and Rs 4 lakh, the saris carried stories of looms, labour, lineage — and of a revival now reshaping India's silk economy.

The turning point came in 1912 under Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who established a silk-weaving factory in Mysuru with imported Swiss machinery. The idea was to standardise quality and transform silk from an elite indulgence into a structured regional industry.

Sericulture flourished along ancient trade routes across Bengal, Assam, and Karnataka. But the modern identity of Mysore silk was forged through royal patronage and industrial ambition.

The current frenzy around Mysore silk is rooted in a much older story — India's centuries-old relationship with silk itself.

The event was attended by members of the Mysore royal family and other dignitaries. Some saris drew inspiration from iconic women such as Hema Malini, Indira Gandhi, and Rekha, while others echoed the opulence of royal wardrobes.

And refinement is precisely what consumers appear to be chasing. Across India, retailers are seeing a visible shift away from disposable fashion towards pieces that carry memory, permanence, and inheritance value — garments meant not merely to be worn, but passed down.

“Mysore silk brings together royal patronage, institutional production, and modern retail. Its future lies in refinement, not reinvention,” said Ally Matthan, trustee of The Registry of Sarees.

Today, an authentic Mysore silk sari is distinguished by its pure silk yarn, real zari, restrained design language, and a finish that lends the fabric its celebrated drape.

That initiative would later evolve into the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), embedding Mysore silk deep within both Karnataka's economy and cultural imagination.

The demand has become so intense that it has occasionally spilled into scenes more commonly associated with product launches than handloom retail.

Outside KSIC showrooms in Karnataka, customers have reportedly queued as early as 3 am and 4 am to secure authentic GI-tagged Mysore silk saris. With prices ranging from Rs 23,000 to Rs 3.5 lakh, limited stock often disappears within hours of restocking, forcing the corporation to temporarily prioritise in-store buyers over online sales.

The frenzy has earned Mysore silk an unlikely nickname in some circles: “India's new Birkin”.