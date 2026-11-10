From runways to highways: Bus travel gathers pace amid soaring airfares

India’s intercity bus market is gaining momentum, as airfares climb and confirmed train tickets become harder to secure during peak travel periods. Once regarded largely as a fallback for journeys between cities, buses are emerging as a more compelling option for short- and medium-haul travel. For online travel platforms and fleet operators, the shift is opening up a significant business opportunity.

The change is being driven by more than just price. Better-quality buses, expanding sleeper services and improving highway infrastructure are making road travel more comfortable and reliable. Together, these factors are reshaping how travellers approach journeys of 200-500 kilometres.

Online travel aggregators (OTAs) and intercity bus platforms, including Ixigo’s AbhiBus, MakeMyTrip, FlixBus India and EaseMyTrip, are reporting strong growth in bookings and passenger volumes. AbhiBus recorded a 31.5 per cent year-on-year increase in bookings across its leading routes during the 25-day travel window around Dussehra 2026, compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Outbound bookings grew by more than 122 per cent in Jharsuguda, 95 per cent in Dharamshala and 66 per cent in Thiruvananthapuram. Bhubaneswar and Varanasi recorded increases of more than 65 per cent and 63 per cent, respectively. Inbound bookings also rose in Kolkata, Dharamshala, Ludhiana, Mysuru and Puducherry.

“Bookings grew on each of these routes, and 35 of them recorded growth above 50 per cent,” said Rohit Sharma, chief operating officer at AbhiBus. The company also reported sharp increases in bookings in several markets where airfares had risen steeply.

Leisure corridors led the growth, with bookings rising about 63 per cent. Destinations such as Goa, Dehradun, Mangaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode and Siliguri saw particularly strong demand. Pilgrimage routes, including Tirupati, Varanasi and Rishikesh, grew 43 per cent, while major metro corridors such as Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Mumbai recorded 39 per cent growth.

The economics are becoming harder for travellers to ignore. Domestic airfares have risen by an estimated 20-40 per cent year-on-year across several major routes over the past year for the September-November travel period, reflecting higher aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, airline fuel surcharges, sustained demand and adjustments to route capacity.

EaseMyTrip, too, reported strong momentum, with passenger volumes in its intercity bus segment growing by more than 20 per cent in the recent period. “Higher airfares and limited availability of confirmed train tickets are influencing travel decisions, particularly during peak holiday and year-end periods. For journeys within approximately 200-500 kilometres, buses offer a practical alternative, allowing travellers to manage costs while retaining flexibility,” said Rikant Pittie, chief executive officer and cofounder of EaseMyTrip.

There are also signs that buses are becoming a more deliberate consumer choice rather than merely a cheaper substitute. In a FlixBus survey of respondents who had travelled between 100 and 1,000 kilometres in the preceding 12 months, 52 per cent said they had used an air-conditioned intercity bus, compared with 49 per cent who opted for air travel.

Average bus fares in India, on the other hand, typically range from ~850 to ~1,050, depending on the route and time of year.

Some routes have seen considerably steeper increases. Delhi-Hyderabad recorded a 68 per cent year-on-year rise in average fares, alongside an approximately 15 per cent decline in available seats. Mumbai–Kolkata fares climbed about 51 per cent, while Delhi–Goa and Mumbai–Bengaluru saw increases of 39 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, according to EaseMyTrip.

“We believe buses have the potential to be the first-choice option for many intercity journeys, rather than simply an alternative when other modes are unavailable,” said Surya Khurana, managing director of FlixBus India.

For travel companies, the opportunity lies in turning this shift in preference into a larger, more organised market. FlixBus had increased its network capacity by 75 per cent the 2026 festival season compared with the corresponding Dussehra-to-year-end period last year. The expansion includes additional services on key corridors, particularly Delhi/Gurugram-Dehradun/Mussoorie, Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Chennai, Delhi/Gurugram-Manali, Delhi/Gurugram-Katra and Chennai-Hyderabad.