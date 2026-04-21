From sour start to sweet spot: How Cook changed Apple's India playbook

However, attempts to convince the government failed. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in March 2017, then Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the proposal had been rejected. The proposal included demands for duty exemptions on capital equipment, components, and consumables for smartphones, as well as for service and repair, for a period of 15 years as a condition for manufacturing iPhones in India. Sitharaman also rejected Apple’s request for relaxation of the contentious 30 per cent local sourcing norm required for foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail.

Nine years later, as Cook announces he is stepping down, India accounts for one in every four iPhones assembled globally, compared to 95 per cent being produced in China in 2016. India has also become one of the largest exporters of iPhones to the US. In the five years of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices (FY22 to FY26), the country has produced iPhones with a total freight on board value of $70 billion. If that were not enough, Apple has exceeded its PLI production targets by 80 per cent in value, helping electronics become the third-largest export category from India.