From steel to pharma, Indian firms bet $40 billion on manufacturing in US

It gets better. The US is a compelling market where demand is growing: Many of its factories are old and inefficient, based on old blast furnaces, and some have had to close down. The last big steel plant built in the country was way back in 1966, so there is a need for new ones. The proposed high-tech Essar plant with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) will account for a tenth of total US production.