FSSAI acts against Priyagold maker for cattle bran in biscuits, 5 others

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday said it has initiated regulatory action against six food business operators (FBOs) for food safety violations and non-compliances.

The FSSAI has moved against Surya Food and Agro Ltd (Priyagold Biscuits), Dodla Dairy Limited, and Ueir Organic Foods Pvt Ltd, against whom legal proceedings for prosecution have been initiated, and Narpadham Foods, Sun Ridges Health Carers and Sha Kantilal Jayantilal, all of whom have received notices.

FSSAI initiated prosecution against Surya Food and Agro after finding that bran meant for cattle feed was used as a raw material in Priyagold biscuits as a source of fibre, and which was unfit for human consumption, the regulator said.

“Other deficiencies were observed in plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage and segregation, personnel hygiene, premises maintenance and handling of intermediate formulations,” a statement posted by FSSAI on social media said. A regulatory sample of ‘Yellow Raisins’ from Ueir Organic Foods was deemed unsafe upon analysis, with pesticide residues (Thiamethoxam and Fluopyram metabolites) exceeding the prescribed maximum limits. The violations were considered punishable under Section of the FSS (Food Safety and Standards) Act, 2006. In another action, a regulatory sample of ‘Full Cream Milk’ was collected from Dodla Dairy Limited for analysis, which was subsequently declared substandard due to non-conformity with the prescribed milk fat specifications under FSS Regulations.

The regulator said the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory upon appeal by the FBO, which confirmed the sample was unsafe due to “the presence of detergent/caustic soda and substandard due to milk fat below the minimum prescribed limit". During inspection at Narpadham Foods' premises, it was observed that the updated FSSAI licence was not displayed prominently. Other violations included inadequate working space, dirt and dust accumulation, lack of adequate storage facilities and segregation of raw materials and deficient sanitation schedules, pest-control programmes, and equipment maintenance. FSSAI directed Narpadham Foods to review and correct any misleading health or nutrition claims on product labels and promotional materials, and to remove the Retailer category from its FSSAI licence. The FBO must also submit a written explanation, an action-taken report and a compliance report.