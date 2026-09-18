FSSAI initiates legal action against three Nestle India food products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated legal action against three Nestle India products, including NAN Excella Pro Stage 1 and Lactogen Pro 1, for non-compliance, it said in an Instagram post.

The food regulator said in its post that it had examined the infant nutrition products and their promotional material available on e-commerce platforms.

It has filed three separate adjudication cases against the company over the three products.

Nestle India spokesperson said in a statement, "Our products are fully compliant with all the applicable regulations. The said products (i.e., NAN EXCELLA PRO & LACTOGEN PRO) and their labels were approved by the expert committee of FSSAI. In response to the notice, we have again submitted our detailed response to the authorities regarding statements appearing on the label, which are factual in nature, and supported by scientific literature." “In NAN Excella Pro Stage 1, claims relating to 5 HMOs and whey protein were observed, while in Lactogen Pro 1, a claim relating to whey protein being easy to digest was observed. Accordingly, clarifications were sought from M/s Nestle India Limited regarding the above claims,” FSSAI said in its post.

The statement added that the company confirms to adherence of all regulations including all norms and label declarations as per applicable laws. "We will continue to work closely and support FSSAI in its efforts towards consumer awareness," the spokesperson added. It also said that both products were found to be in contravention of Regulation 4(2) of the FSS (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, which restricts promotional claims or materials that help push sales of infant foods, and Section 3 of the IMS Act, 1992, which prohibits their advertising and promotion. FSSAI also said that a sample of follow-up formula manufactured by the company was found to be substandard due to its biotin content in laboratory analysis.