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FSSAI issues notice to Zepto over complaint of delivering expired besan

FSSAI said it has issued a notice to Zepto Marketplace Pvt Ltd regarding a complaint about the delivery of expired besan

Zepto
FSSAI has also asked Zepto to submit a written response (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 3:43 PM IST
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Food regulator FSSAI has issued a notice to ecommerce firm Zepto for the alleged delivery of expired besan (gram flour) to a customer.

In a social media post on Monday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has issued a notice to Zepto Marketplace Pvt Ltd regarding a complaint about the delivery of expired besan.

"A complaint on social media platform X alleged delivery of two packs of Besan past their use-by date. Both packs reportedly carried the marking "USE BY: 12-09-2026" ( September 12), indicating they were expired at the time of delivery," the regulator said.

FSSAI has directed Zepto to verify the complaint and submit order, delivery, warehouse, seller and product details.

"The company must explain the root cause of the delivery and confirm withdrawal of affected stock, customer notification, refunds and corrective measures to prevent recurrence," the regulator said.

FSSAI has also asked Zepto to submit a written response. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

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