FSSAI issues notices to food firms over claims, labelling and hygiene

India's food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has sent more than a dozen notices to food and beverage companies as it continues its crackdown on misleading claims, branding and labelling violations, and hygiene concerns.

In a post on microblogging platform X, it said, “FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names and product claims, labelling violations and other consumer complaints.

In the case of Pluckk, the food regulator said the company had claimed “no added sugar” on its packaging, which could mislead consumers about the product's sugar content as it contains 51 per cent mango pulp and 49 per cent sugarcane.

On Natural Paneer, it said the name contains the term "natural paneer", which violates the provisions governing the use of the word "natural" under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, since the product is a composite food.