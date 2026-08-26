FSSAI issues notices to JW Marriott, Juniper Hotels over safety lapses

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to JW Marriott and Juniper Hotels, both based in Aerocity, over various food-safety violations and non-compliance with FSSAI requirements.

A notice posted by the regulator on social media platform Instagram said that JW Marriott, Aerocity, was carrying out retailing and relabelling activities without the requisite endorsements on its FSSAI licence, including retailing food products under the JW Marriott brand.

It also noted that labelling deficiencies were observed in pre-packaged food products, including misprinted FSSAI licence numbers and non-declaration of the manufacturer’s complete address.

A spokesperson for JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity said, “We are committed to ensuring the well-being of our guests and the hotel maintains rigorous food safety, hygiene, and quality standards. The hotel is extending its full cooperation to the local authorities as the matter is reviewed and will take any necessary action based on the findings.”