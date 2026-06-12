FSSAI issues notices to Nestle, KFC India and Flipkart over complaints

Nestle India rejected the allegations in a statement on Friday. "We categorically reject the allegations circulating on media basis an unverified account regarding the presence of infestation, allegedly on MAGGI noodles. We are yet to receive the complaint sample from the Complainant as the account is unreachable. A detailed representation, supported by all relevant facts, quality records from batch and market samples, test reports, has already been submitted to the competent authorities.”

One social media user had claimed contamination in a Maggi noodles packet. There was another allegation that insects were found in a product delivered in a Flipkart Minutes order, and unhygienic conditions seen at a KFC outlet in Andhra Pradesh.