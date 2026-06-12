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FSSAI issues notices to Nestle, KFC India and Flipkart over complaints

The food regulator has sought responses from the companies after taking cognisance of social media complaints alleging contamination and hygiene lapses

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The action by FSSAI comes after social media complaints regarding alleged contamination in a Maggi noodles packet
Sharleen DsouzaUdisha SrivastavSanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi,Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 9:09 PM IST
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Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sent separate notices to Nestle India, KFC India and Flipkart over allegations of hygiene lapses, according to sources. 
 
The food regulator took suo moto cognizance of the matter, after various social media posts flagged issues, a source said. 
 
One social media user had claimed contamination in a Maggi noodles packet. There was another allegation that insects were found in a product delivered in a Flipkart Minutes order, and unhygienic conditions seen at a KFC outlet in Andhra Pradesh.  
Nestle India rejected the allegations in a statement on Friday. "We categorically reject the allegations circulating on media basis an unverified account regarding the presence of infestation, allegedly on MAGGI noodles. We are yet to receive the complaint sample from the Complainant as the account is unreachable. A detailed representation, supported by all relevant facts, quality records from batch and market samples, test reports, has already been submitted to the competent authorities.”
 
The company maintains stringent quality and food safety standards across its manufacturing operations, it added. “We remain fully transparent with the authorities and are confident that the facts and evidence will conclusively establish the truth of the matter,” the statement said. 
 
“We have performed our quality analysis on batch and market samples, for a comprehensive investigation to FSSAI Accredited lab and the report confirms with the quality standards including confirmation of absence of infestation of any nature,” it added. 
 
“Flipkart Minutes has already spoken to the concerned vendor and has also done a root cause analysis. The same understanding has been shared in response to the FSSAI notice which was received a few days back,” said a source close to the matter. 
KFC India is yet to respond to Business Standard's email query.  
 
   

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Topics :FSSAINestle IndiaKFCMaggi Noodles

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

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