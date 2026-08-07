FSSAI orders Pie Foods to immediately halt sale of monk fruit sweeteners

Food regulator FSSAI has ordered Pie Foods to stop selling its two products -- Monk Fruit Extract Sweetener & Monk Fruit Sweetener Drops -- citing violations of labelling norms.

In a social media post on Friday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has issued a prohibition order to Pie Foods "regarding sale of Monk Fruit Extract Sweetener and Monk Fruit Sweetener Drops".

During an inspection, FSSAI observed that a few carton boxes carried the label 'Marketed by Pie Foods' without a valid Relabeller KoB (Kind of business) endorsement in the FSSAI licence. That apart, the company was operating an e-commerce website without endorsing the required e-commerce (KOB) in its licence.