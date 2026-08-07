FSSAI penalises AWL Agri for marketing substandard fortified sunflower oil

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an adjudication notice against AWL Agri Business for manufacturing and marketing substandard fortified edible oil — Fortune Fryola Refined Sunflower Seed Oil — it said in a post on microblogging platform X.

The post said that a sample of Fortune Fryola Refined Sunflower Seed Oil (1 litre) was collected by FSSAI from Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa. The Primary Food Laboratory reported that the edible oil did not conform to the standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards (Fortification of Foods) Regulations, 2018.

The food regulator also said that the levels of vitamins A and D were below the prescribed limits, due to which FSSAI declared the product substandard.

It added, “On appeal by the marketer, the sample was analysed by the referral laboratory and it was confirmed that the Vitamin D content was significantly below the prescribed range, thereby affirming that the product was substandard.” The adjudicating officer, Goa, passed the order and imposed a penalty on the company for manufacturing and marketing a substandard fortified oil under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006. In a statement on the FSSAI order, AWL Agri Business said, “It has come to our notice that reports in media and posts on social media refer to a fine imposed by the Ld. Adjudicating District Magistrate, Goa, concerning a single sample of Fortune Fryola sunflower oil. We have not yet received a certified copy of the order. Based on the information available to us, the matter relates to fortification levels, specifically of Vit. D, in the said sample.”