FSSAI penalises Fortune maker AWL Agri over substandard sunflower oil

Food regulator FSSAI has imposed a penalty on edible oil major AWL Agri Business Ltd for manufacturing and selling substandard fortified sunflower cooking oil.

Ahmedabad-based AWL Agri Business Ltd sells edible oils under the 'Fortune' brand.

The action was taken after the regulator found that a sample collected from Goa failed in lab testing as Vitamin D level was significantly below the prescribed limits.

In a social media post on Friday, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that an adjudication order has been passed and penalty has been imposed on AWL Agri Business Ltd.

The order has been passed against AWL Agri Business Ltd (Mangalore) for "manufacturing and marketing a substandard fortified edible oil (Fortune "Fryola" refined sunflower seed oil)," the FSSAI said.

Sharing details about the violations, the FSSAI said a sample of Fortune "Fryola" refined sunflower seed oil (1 litre) was collected by the FSSAI from Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa. The primary food laboratory reported that the fortified edible oil did not conform to the standards prescribed under the FSS (Fortification of Foods) Regulations, 2018. "The levels of Vitamin A and Vitamin D were below the prescribed limits, thereby declaring the product substandard under Section 3(1)(zx) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006," the regulator said. On appeal by the company, the sample was analysed by the referral laboratory and it was confirmed that the Vitamin D content was significantly below the prescribed range.