FSSAI proposes banning addition of fructose, sucrose in baby food products

Food regulator FSSAI has proposed banning addition of fructose and sucrose in food products for infants up to six months of age, a move aimed at safeguarding children's health by minimising early exposure to added sugar.

The objective is to strengthen nutritional safeguards for infants, according to a statement from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has published a draft amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, proposing to "prohibit the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products intended for infants up to six months of age".

The draft Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Amendment Regulations, 2026 seeks to further strengthen the existing regulatory framework by ensuring that infant nutrition products are formulated in accordance with age-appropriate nutritional requirements. The draft notification has been published for public consultation. Stakeholders can submit objections and suggestions within 60 days. The ministry said the emphasis is on minimising exposure to added sugars during the earliest stages of life. At present, the existing regulations prescribe comprehensive nutritional composition, quality and safety standards for various categories of infant nutrition products, meant for children from birth up to 24 months of age. Under the current provisions, lactose and glucose polymers are the preferred sources of carbohydrates. Sucrose and/or fructose could be added only when required as a carbohydrate source, subject to prescribed limits.

Now, the draft amendment proposes a specific restriction on the addition of sucrose and fructose in products intended for infants up to six months of age. The proposed provision states that "sucrose and fructose shall not be added in the products intended for infants up to the age of 6 months". "The first six months of life represent a critical period for healthy growth and development, making appropriate nutrition particularly important. The proposed restriction seeks to ensure that infant nutrition products meet the nutritional needs of this age group without unnecessary addition of sucrose and fructose," the ministry observed. The proposal also intends to support broader public health efforts to address concerns associated with early exposure to added sugars, including dietary risk factors linked to childhood obesity and related health challenges.