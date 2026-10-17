FSSAI proposes curbs on added sugar in infant food, pesticide limits in tea

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday proposed to prohibit the addition of sucrose and fructose to food products intended for infants up to six months of age. It has also notified draft amendments proposing maximum residue limits (MRLs) for two pesticides, Acetamiprid and Imidacloprid, in tea.

The food regulator has published a draft amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, that seeks to ensure that infant nutrition products are formulated in accordance with age-appropriate nutritional requirements, with an emphasis on minimising exposure to added sugars during the early stages of life.

“The measure is also intended to support broader public health efforts to address concerns associated with early exposure to added sugars, including dietary risk factors linked to childhood obesity and related health challenges,” stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Published for public consultation, the draft notification invites objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days from October 16, the date on which copies of the Official Gazette containing the notification were made available to the public. In another move, FSSAI has proposed MRLs of 20 mg/kg (milligrams per kilogram), or 20 ppm (parts per million), for Acetamiprid and 50 mg/kg, or 50 ppm, for Imidacloprid in tea. “The proposed limits are intended to provide clearly defined regulatory benchmarks for pesticide residues, facilitating compliance, monitoring and enforcement of food safety requirements, subject to finalisation of the draft regulations,” it stated.