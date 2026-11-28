Food regulator FSSAI has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International after a packaged drinking water sample collected from its West Bengal plant failed laboratory testing, sources said.

The sample tested positive for coliform bacteria, they added.

This form of bacteria can enter water systems through sewage leaks or damaged pipes, among other pathways.

This action marks the second instance of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioning prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, a leading player in the packaged drinking water sector in the country.

On Sunday, the FSSAI announced similar legal proceedings after a sample from one of Bisleri's plants in Goa also failed testing.

The West Bengal sample was taken from a plant in Jalpaiguri's Telipara village. The presence of coliform bacteria was confirmed by both primary and referral laboratories. As a result, the FSSAI prohibited the sale of only one specific batch (batch number PB 201) on August 12, 2026, sources stated. In view of the violations of the food safety rules, FSSAI has granted "sanction for prosecution" against Bisleri International. Responses from the FSSAI and Bisleri International could not be ascertained immediately. In the Goa case, the FSSAI had said the "sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006." Following an appeal from Bisleri, the sample was forwarded to a referral food laboratory, which also classified it as "unsafe" due to detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), according to the regulator.

These laboratory findings confirmed violations related to unsafe food practices, which led the FSSAI to initiate prosecution under the Food Safety Act, 2006. On Monday, Bisleri International asserted that its product is safe for consumption and that the company would cooperate with the FSSAI to address the issues raised. Earlier this week, FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani stated that the agency is collecting packaged drinking water samples nationwide, with lab testing for quality expected to be completed within one to two months. He emphasised that enforcement actions aim to ensure compliance, not to create panic. He noted that the regulator, in the past year, has undertaken enforcement activities for many food as well as beverage products, adding that it would soon start inspection of 'packaging materials' used for food items.