FSSAI seizes 3,280 tonnes of food worth ₹818 mn, suspends 1,133 licences

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday said it seized 3,280 metric tonnes of food products worth ₹818 million in an intensive nationwide drive between September 1 and November 5 this year across states and Union Territories.

“Through rigorous checks on over 56,000 food establishments, authorities took decisive action against substandard practices — issuing over 10,000 improvement notices and suspending more than 1,100 licences to maintain uncompromising safety standards,” the food regulator said in social media posts.

Alongside the 10,047 improvement notices and 1,133 food licence suspensions, FSSAI also cancelled 52 licences and sealed 312 establishments.

FSSAI said it collected 43,939 food samples, analysed 23,648 and found 2,273 to be non-compliant. It also initiated 410 prosecutions.