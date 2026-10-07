FSSAI suspends Biolife Remedies licence over food safety non-compliance

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday suspended the licence of Punjab-based nutraceutical engineering company Biolife Remedies with immediate effect, following food safety non-compliance.

The food regulator said in social media posts that the company “was found engaged in the manufacture of Health Supplements/Nutraceuticals, with highly unsatisfactory sanitary, hygienic, infrastructural and operational conditions affecting food safety.” Pest activity, dirt, sludge, cobwebs, fungal growth and poor maintenance of manufacturing and storage areas were found during inspections, according to FSSAI. Expired flavours were reportedly being used during food processing, while several raw materials lacked segregation, identification, labelling and traceability.