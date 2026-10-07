Home / Industry / News / FSSAI suspends Biolife Remedies licence over food safety non-compliance

FSSAI suspends Biolife Remedies licence over food safety non-compliance

Inspections found pest activity, fungal growth and poor upkeep at Biolife Remedies, while FSSAI flagged deficiencies in quality assurance, testing and safety monitoring

FSSAI
he food regulator suspended the manufacturing licence of Punjab-based Biolife Remedies with immediate effect following severe hygiene lapses and operational violations.
Ananya Podder New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 10:03 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday suspended the licence of Punjab-based nutraceutical engineering company Biolife Remedies with immediate effect, following food safety non-compliance.
 
The food regulator said in social media posts that the company “was found engaged in the manufacture of Health Supplements/Nutraceuticals, with highly unsatisfactory sanitary, hygienic, infrastructural and operational conditions affecting food safety.” Pest activity, dirt, sludge, cobwebs, fungal growth and poor maintenance of manufacturing and storage areas were found during inspections, according to FSSAI. Expired flavours were reportedly being used during food processing, while several raw materials lacked segregation, identification, labelling and traceability.
 
“Serious deficiencies were observed in quality assurance, testing, calibration and food safety monitoring, with no satisfactory Food Safety Management System demonstrated,” stated FSSAI.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Starlink waiting for final India clearances, says senior SpaceX executive

Flipkart, Amazon bet on delivery speed as India's festive sales kick off

Uniform standards, regulatory support key to zero-touch telecom networks

AlcoBev industry contributed ₹4 trillion to India's FY25 taxes: Report

Minus data centres, India's new investment plans shrank in H1FY27: Report

Topics :FSSAIFood safetyNon-compliance

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI policy highlightsRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryPTC Industries Share PriceQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 10:03 PM IST

Next Story