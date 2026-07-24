FSSAI suspends Rehaan Healthcare licence over serious food safety lapses

Food regulator FSSAI has suspended the licence of Rehaan Healthcare after it found serious violation of rules in the company's health supplements and nutraceuticals manufacturing unit.

Rehaan Healthcare, which manufactures digestive syrup, multi-vitamin syrup and other syrup-based food products, has been asked to stop producing till it corrects all deficiencies and the rectification gets verified by competent Authority.

The FSSAI warned that legal action will be initiated if the company violates this order.

In a social media post on Friday, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that "The license of Rehaan Healthcare has been suspended following serious non compliance observed during the inspection of its health supplements and nutraceuticals manufacturing unit".

The regulator has asked the company to immediately cease all food business activities until all deficiencies are rectified and compliance is verified by the Competent Authority. Further, FSSAI pointed out that the manufacturing units got an overall compliance score of 12 per cent. The low score indicates "very serious failure and non-compliance of existing provisions", the FSSAI said. The regulator pointed out that manufacturing premises were extremely unhygienic and unorganised. "Sediments of filth & sludge accumulated under the manufacturing tank, disorganised storage of raw materials and poor housekeeping created a serious risk of cross-contamination," it added. FSSAI also observed major deficiencies in infrastructure and facilities.

This included inadequate storage arrangements, insufficient workspace, poor ventilation and lighting, damaged infrastructure, pest infestation and the absence of a valid drinking water test report. "As the unit manufactures Health Supplements and Nutraceuticals, a high-risk category of food consumed by children and other vulnerable groups, the unhygienic conditions and failure of food safety controls pose a serious and imminent threat to public health," the FSSAI said. Spider webs, mould growth, flies, insects and exposed food waste were observed within the manufacturing area, the regulator added. In the last few months, FSSAI has cracked down on many energy drink and alcoholic beverage companies for misleading claims and labellings. It has also issued notices to many e-commerce platforms.