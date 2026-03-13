West Asia crisis: Fuel shortages choke factory output, disrupt food supply

"Units that are using heating, like foundry and casting units, are facing a huge crisis due to a shortage of commercial gas and some are operating partially. The rest of the units in the region are dependent on them," said A N Gireeshan, managing director of Avon Seals, a tier-I supplier to major water pump industry players like Kirloskar, Suguna, Sharp, and CRI Pumps, and former president of the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers' Association.
In the foundry and casting belt of Howrah in West Bengal, some of the players were impacted by the gas shortage in more ways than one. Dinesh Seksaria, who owns two foundry units, Govind Steel and Dinesh Brothers, said production of export castings has dropped by about 10 per cent due to the gas shortage. “We are keeping our fingers crossed – if the situation persists the drop in production level for export castings can go up to 20 per cent.”