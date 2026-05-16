Fuel price hike: Gig workers' union calls 5-hour nationwide strike today

Services of app-based cab aggregators and delivery platforms are likely to face disruptions across several cities on Saturday after a gig workers’ union called for a flash five-hour strike across the country to protest the recent fuel price hike and stagnant payouts.

The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) has urged drivers and delivery partners associated with platforms such as Uber, Ola, Rapido, Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit to suspend services from 12 pm to 5 pm on May 16.

The union said the increase in petrol and diesel prices announced by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday has sharply raised operating costs for gig workers, even as incentive structures and per-kilometre payouts remain largely unchanged.

Among the key demands raised by the workers are a revision in fare structures, fuel-linked compensation support, and improved earnings for drivers and delivery personnel. GIPSWU said the fuel price hike would severely impact app-based drivers and delivery partners, many of whom rely on two-wheelers for their work. The union has demanded an immediate revision in per-kilometre payouts and fuel-linked compensation from both the government and digital platforms. Union President Seema Singh described the fuel price increase as a “direct blow” to gig workers already working under extreme heatwave conditions. She said delivery personnel associated with platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit were struggling to cope with rising operational expenses. Singh urged the government and companies to fix a minimum service rate of ₹20 per kilometre and warned that many workers may be forced to leave the sector if relief measures are not introduced.

National Coordinator Nirmal Gorana said gig and platform workers were among the worst affected within India’s vast unorganised workforce. According to the union, rising fuel, maintenance, and vehicle expenses have not been matched by a proportional increase in payouts by companies. He added that women gig workers, delivery personnel, and drivers often spend 10 to 14 hours a day on the road under difficult traffic and weather conditions. State-owned OMCs on Friday raised petrol and diesel prices by around ₹3 per litre, marking the first major nationwide retail fuel price hike in nearly four years. Following the revision, petrol in Delhi now costs about ₹97.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹90.67 per litre.