GAIL, KRIBHCO sign pact to explore $1.6 billion Andhra Pradesh urea project

GAIL (India) and Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) have signed a pact ​with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development ​Board to explore setting up a ‌urea plant in the southern Indian state for about ₹135 billion ($1.6 billion), the companies said on Thursday.

KRIBHCO, one of India's biggest fertiliser cooperatives, manufactures and markets urea and other crop nutrients.

The proposed project involves setting up a 1.27-million-ton-per-year urea plant at Mulapeta in Andhra Pradesh's ‌Srikakulam district.

The facility could create 300-400 direct jobs and around 1,000 indirect jobs, while the state government will facilitate land, infrastructure and potential incentives for the project.

The deal comes as Andhra Pradesh attracts ​a string of large-scale investments, including Google's planned $15 billion AI hub ‌and Reliance Industries' proposed $11 billion investment in data centre capacity alongside its ​joint ‌venture partners.