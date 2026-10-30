GAIL Q2 net profit jumps to ₹4,650 cr as gas marketing revenue rises

State-owned gas distributor GAIL (India) posted a more-than-twofold jump in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strong growth in its natural gas marketing business.

GAIL, India's top natural gas distributor by market share, said its net profit after tax rose to ₹4,650 crore ($489.3 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from ₹2,217 crore a year ago.

India's gas consumption recovered to pre-Middle East conflict levels in September, Jefferies analysts had said ahead of earnings.

GAIL Chairman Deepak Gupta had said in September that India had to limit gas consumption initially, but resumed supplies to almost 90% to 95% as it ramped up its capability to buy LNG from elsewhere.