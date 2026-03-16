CGD firms offer incentives for domestic PNG connections amid LPG shortage

India's PNG network, including both piped gas connections and pipelines, has witnessed rapid expansion over the past decade. Between 2014 and 2024–25, domestic PNG connections grew from 2.5 million to over 14.7 million, with a target to reach 12.63 crore by 2032.
Meanwhile, in an order dated 14 March, the government advised consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections and also prohibited them from obtaining new LPG connections.
LPG shortage remains a cause of concern for India, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Monday in a press briefing. The government is taking measures to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies for domestic consumers, with around 50 lakh cylinders being delivered every day, she said.