CGD firms offer incentives for domestic PNG connections amid LPG shortage

Downstream regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) advised CGD companies on 14 March to accelerate resource deployment, encourage utilisation of existing connections and reduce timelines for supply commencement. CGD entities reported 1.65 crore PNG connections as of January 31, of which 1.03 crore consumers are using natural gas, the regulator said.

“Entities are advised to expedite the conversion of balance consumers where infrastructure has been laid and the consumer is willing to avail PNG facilities. Providing PNG supply to these consumers shall also ease the pressure on the LPG supply chain and facilitate the diversification of cooking fuel,” PNGRB said. CGD entities have also been asked to convert the maximum number of new consumers to domestic PNG where infrastructure has been laid.