LPG shortage hits Delhi-NCR caterers as orders cancelled, fuel costs soar

Roshi Khurana of Food Luxe Catering in Delhi said large weddings are the hardest to manage without a steady gas supply. “For big events, we need 20–25 cylinders, and right now it is extremely difficult to arrange that,” he said.
While caterers are experimenting with alternatives such as coal or electric induction equipment for smaller orders, these solutions cannot easily replace gas in large-scale cooking. “If someone asks for food for 100 people, we can somehow manage using coal or wood,” Khurana said. “But weddings with 1,000–2,000 guests simply cannot be done without gas.”
The shortage has also created a parallel market for cylinders, pushing up procurement costs for businesses. Nidhi Sharma, who manages wedding events at RS Farm in Noida, said caterers are being forced to buy cylinders at several times their usual price. “We used to get commercial cylinders for around ₹1,800 earlier, but now we are paying ₹4,500–5,000 just to keep events running,” Sharma said.