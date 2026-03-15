LPG shortage hits Delhi-NCR caterers as orders cancelled, fuel costs soar

With gas cylinders scarce, caterers are increasingly turning to alternative fuels such as wood and coal. However, the sudden surge in demand has pushed up their prices as well. “The price of wood has increased from about ₹20 per kg to ₹30–40, and coal has gone up from ₹40 to ₹60 per kg,” Malhotra said. “Earlier these fuels were mainly used for tandoors, but now they are replacing gas in cooking as well, which has significantly increased our operating costs.”