GCC tech hiring falls 3.5% in Q2FY27 as firms turn selective: Quess report

Tech hiring demand at India’s global capability centres (GCCs) fell 3.5 per cent sequentially in the July-September quarter of FY27, indicating a slowdown in fresh recruitment compared with the previous quarter, according to a report by staffing firm Quess Corp released on Thursday.

The report, titled ‘India GCC Tech Talent Landscape Q2 FY27’, showed that manufacturing and industrial, the largest sector by hiring share, saw demand fall 9 per cent, while banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) recorded an 8 per cent decline.

Software and digital engineering roles saw an 11 per cent decline in demand growth, while IT service management and digital operations recorded a 10 per cent fall.

The telecom and networks sector witnessed the sharpest fall, at 24 per cent, while professional services and consulting saw a 2 per cent dip. “Q2 FY27 was a recalibration quarter for India’s GCCs. Hiring demand changed by -3.5% quarter on quarter, but the skills mix moved firmly toward AI, data and cyber resilience. Global parents are asking their India centres to own outcomes, not just add capacity, and headcount plans now follow that mandate,” the report said. Meanwhile, demand for artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and cybersecurity professionals continued to rise. Demand for AI, data and analytics roles grew 14 per cent quarter-on-quarter, the fastest among job categories, while cybersecurity and risk management hiring increased 12 per cent. AI, data and analytics accounted for 19.7 per cent of total GCC tech hiring demand, up from 16.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

Retail and consumer hiring grew 7 per cent, followed by technology and product at 6 per cent. Tier-2 cities recorded 13 per cent growth in hiring demand, taking their share to around 14 per cent. The report found that talent shortages remained particularly acute in specialised digital skills, with the supply gap for AI and data professionals estimated at 38-42 per cent. Cybersecurity roles faced a shortage of 30-35 per cent, while platform engineering had a gap of 31-35 per cent. Geographically, Tier-2 cities gained ground, with hiring demand rising around 13 per cent sequentially and their share increasing to nearly 14 per cent. Coimbatore led the growth, with demand increasing 30 per cent, while postings in the first week of September were more than 200 per cent higher than in the corresponding period of August. Tier-1 cities continued to account for 87-88 per cent of GCC hiring demand.