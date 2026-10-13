GEC-III opens door to competitive bidding for state power transmission

"When a sector is being opened up for the first time with new initiatives, and it is realised that investors may be reluctant to walk into the space, it is always better to have the cost-plus model as it provides certainty," said a senior analyst with an accounting and consultancy firm, and who declined to be identified. "But once a sector has its own established and mature playbook, including the technology and counter-party risk sharing, for example, transmission projects under the GEC scheme, then competitive bidding is the best model." At the same time, he added, bidding must be carried out with a strong networth criteria for participation to ensure only serious players take up projects.