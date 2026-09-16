Gem and Jewellery Council criticises Centre's steep hallmarking fee hike

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has criticised the Centre’s decision to raise gold hallmarking charges by nearly 67 per cent, from ₹45 to ₹75 per article, calling the increase unwarranted and seeking an immediate review.

The hike was notified through the Bureau of Indian Standards (Hallmarking) Amendment Regulations, 2026, dated September 14.

Under the amended Schedule IV, the hallmarking fee payable by jewellers to recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs) has been fixed at ₹75 per gold article, an official statement said.

The hike in hallmarking charges comes weeks before the Diwali buying season.

In a statement, the GJC said that although it supported hallmarking as an important measure for purity assurance, transparency and consumer protection, the sharp increase in mandatory compliance costs needed greater scrutiny, particularly as hallmarking volumes and geographical coverage had expanded significantly.

According to government data, more than 60 crore gold articles had been hallmarked with a Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) between July 1, 2021, and March 5, 2026, while mandatory hallmarking had expanded to 380 districts by March 2026. The BIS also undertook more than 30 enforcement actions against jewellers during 2025-26. “Hallmarking volumes have expanded enormously. The industry therefore deserves to understand why the per-article charge needs to rise from ₹45 to ₹75 at this stage,” said Rajesh Rokde, chairman, GJC. The council said the priority should instead be stronger enforcement against fake hallmarking, unauthorised operators and other distortions in the hallmarking ecosystem. It cited recent BIS actions in Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Assam and other locations involving alleged fake or non-compliant hallmarking.